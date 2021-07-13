Piper Sandler Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,694 shares of company stock worth $7,855,921 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

