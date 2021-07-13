Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.