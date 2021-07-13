Piper Sandler Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

STT opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,034,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,367,000 after buying an additional 496,289 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.