Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $22.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

PAA remained flat at $$10.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 966,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

