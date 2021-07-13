Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $99,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

