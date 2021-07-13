PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

AGS stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

