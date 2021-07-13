PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.
AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
AGS stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market cap of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
