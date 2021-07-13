Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,315,609.00 in Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 355,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,315,609.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 410,376 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $1,584,051.36.

Shares of NYSE:PSTI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.