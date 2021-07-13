Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of PSTI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $277,955.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 408,823 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.