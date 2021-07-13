Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,250,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $12,438,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $11,535,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $7,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000.

Shares of GAMCU stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,323. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

