Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $34.39 Million Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,942,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,388,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.17% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,991. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

