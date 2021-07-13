Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $14.60 Million Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,595,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $594,000.

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

