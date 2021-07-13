Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $72,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $38,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $31,195,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $23,524,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 6,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,313. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

