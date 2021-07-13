Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,047 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $35,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USFD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,551. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27.
In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
