Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,047 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $35,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 229.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,551. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

