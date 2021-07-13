Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,964 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 529,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,208,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

