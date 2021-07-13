Polkacover (CVR) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Polkacover has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Polkacover has a market cap of $3.37 million and $50,895.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 35,259,299 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

