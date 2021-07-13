Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “
AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.