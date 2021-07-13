Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

