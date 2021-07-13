PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $12,201.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00838197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005354 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

