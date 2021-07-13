Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00.

NYSE:PRLD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

