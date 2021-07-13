Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00.
NYSE:PRLD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,958. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.