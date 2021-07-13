Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,550 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

NYSE SPT traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 470,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,338. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

