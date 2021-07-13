Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 612,811 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.80% of Veeva Systems worth $2,706,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

VEEV stock opened at $322.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.53 and a 52 week high of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,070 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

