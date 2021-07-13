Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,302,444 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.25% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,505,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

