Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $2,495,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

