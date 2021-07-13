Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,228,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $2,024,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

