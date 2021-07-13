Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 834,479 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,592,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $351,057,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $563.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

