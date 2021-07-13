Primavera Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,533,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,162,000. XPeng makes up approximately 34.3% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in XPeng by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 281,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,166,678. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.57.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

