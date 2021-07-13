Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,840,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,151,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,731,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.65.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.