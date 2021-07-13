Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $311.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.26. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $316.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.