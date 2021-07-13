Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) Insider Patrick Lin Sells 77,300 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin sold 77,300 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

Shares of PCSA opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

