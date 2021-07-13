Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) Insider Patrick Lin Sells 77,300 Shares

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin sold 77,300 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.
Shares of PCSA opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.