Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 108.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

