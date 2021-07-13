Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

ALKS opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.