Profund Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

