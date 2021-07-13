Profund Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 22.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after buying an additional 424,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

