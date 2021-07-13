Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO Sells $13,079,118.90 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 220,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $13,079,118.90.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

