Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,934 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20.

Shares of NYSE PGNY opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

