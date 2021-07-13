Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,206 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $192,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

