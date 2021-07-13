Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $76.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of PRTA opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

