Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $112.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

