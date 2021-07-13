Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 208,761 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

