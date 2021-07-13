Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.17 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

