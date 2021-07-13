Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

