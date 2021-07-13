Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

