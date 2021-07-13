Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Coherent worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Coherent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

