Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 231 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

