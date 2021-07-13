Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 26,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NYSE:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 26,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $1,089,660.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

