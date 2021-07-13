Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $73,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,723. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

