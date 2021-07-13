Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of DraftKings worth $134,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

