Putnam Investments LLC Has $116.69 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $116,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $46,699,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded up $19.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,746. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,272.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.