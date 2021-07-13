Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 15,078 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $67,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

