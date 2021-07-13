Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 506,232 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.77% of Apollo Global Management worth $193,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,504. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

