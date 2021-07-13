PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.